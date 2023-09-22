Pick against the spread for Chargers vs. Vikings in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

In Week 3 of the NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are still in search of their first victory, as each squad has found themselves on the wrong side of close games to begin the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Vikings as a slight 1-point favorite, with a high over/under set at 54 total points. Below, we’ll highlight our top pick against the spread for this compelling matchup.

Chargers vs. Vikings, Week 3: Pick against the spread

In Week 1, the Chargers suffered a narrow 36-34 defeat to the Miami Dolphins and then endured a 27-24 overtime loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans. Adding to their challenges, Chargers’ star RB Austin Ekeler is questionable due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings’ start to the season mirrors the Chargers. They lost a close 20-17 game at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then a 34-28 high-scoring matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings’ Achilles heel has been turnovers, giving away the ball seven times in just two games.

You know that Spiderman meme where both versions are pointing at each other? That’s the Chargers and Vikings, as these two sides are strikingly similar. Both teams have undeniable talent but can’t seem to get over the hump when it matters the most. So far in 2023, these squads have struggled in clutch time as well. Each is eager to rebound from their 0-2 start and gain momentum.

Last season, the Chargers went 0-4 as a road underdog. If the Vikings can address their turnover issue, which seemed unusually high last week, they have a good chance to take this game. In fact, if Minnesota plays just a little bit cleaner football in the first two weeks, we would be talking about this team much differently.

The Pick: Vikings -1