Pick against the spread for Falcons vs. Lions in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will face off against the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons are coming off a narrow 25-24 win over the Packers in Week 2 while the Lions logged their first loss of the season with a 37-31 loss to the Seahawks. Kickoff for this Week 3 matchup is slated for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Lions are three-point favorites at home ahead of Sunday’s action, priced at -166 on the moneyline while the Falcons are set at +140. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Lions, Week 3: Pick against the spread

Atlanta will head out for their first road game of the season after coming out on top at home in both of their first two contests. This should be their toughest test yet as they haven’t faced an offense as formidable as Detroit’s yet this campaign. The Falcons just barely sneaked past the Packers, who are still trying to adjust to life with Jordan Love at QB while Aaron Jones was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Desmond Ridder finished as a top-ten QB last week, vastly improving on his performance from Week 1 as he threw 19-for-32 for 237 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He ran the ball 10 times for 39 yards and another TD, bringing in 22.4 fantasy points.

The Lions will host their second straight game and will hope to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Seahawks in OT. Jared Goff brought in 23.9 fantasy points, throwing 28-of-35 for 323 yards, three scores, and an interception on the day. They’ll get another shot to win in front of their home crowd for the first time this season as the Falcons come to Ford Field.

Detroit will likely be without David Montgomery, who suffered a thigh bruise against the Seahawks last week. If he’s not out, he may be limited which would open up the game for Jahmyr Gibbs to see more touches.

The Pick: Lions -3