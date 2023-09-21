Pick against the spread for Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants (1-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium, and the game will air on Prime Video. The Giants will look to

The 49ers are 11-point favorites against the Giants heading into Thursday night. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Giants vs. 49ers, Week 3: Pick against the spread

After a 40-point shutout in Week 1, it appeared as if the Giants' season was about to take a turn for the worse with back-to-back losses. But thanks to a 321-yard passing performance from Daniel Jones, New York rallied from 21 down to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28. The win was costly, nonetheless, as Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury that has ruled him out for Thursday’s contest. While it doesn’t appear to be a significant injury, Barkley’s absence takes away the Giants’ best weapon on the field.

San Francisco’s elite defense continues to be as advertised following wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams. Brock Purdy passed for 206 yards and ran for an early touchdown, while Christian McCaffrey rushed for 116 yards and a score to help San Francisco fend off the Rams.

Brandon Aiyuk’s status will be key to monitor ahead of the short turnaround, as he was listed as a DNP in Monday’s practice. Aiyuk sustained a left shoulder injury on the opening drive against the Rams.

The Giants are 0-2 against the spread to start the season, while the 49ers are 1-1 in the same time span. As for the latter, the reality is that San Francisco should be 2-0, were it not for Sean McVay opting for a field goal which resulted in a backdoor cover against the spread. With Barkley not in the fold, San Francisco simply has too much firepower to score at will, while their elite defense should be equipped to keep the Giants at bay.

Dating back to the 2022 regular season, the 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five home matchups.

The Pick: 49ers -11