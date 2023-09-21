Best player prop bets for Giants vs. 49ers in Thursday Night Football in Week 3

The NFL’s Week 3 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, as the 49ers host their season opener at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco is 2-0 to start the season, while the Giants are coming off the heels of a double-digit comeback victory. The win was costly, however, as Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.

We have the best player prop bets to consider for Thursday Night Football, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Giants vs. 49ers prop bets

Daniel Jones over 214.5 passing yards (-115)

Matthew Stafford managed to throw for 307 yards against the 49ers defense last week. Granted, he’s a better passer than Jones, but it does underscore that San Francisco can be beaten through the air when possible. If the game script has New York down double-digits early, it should only force the Giants to throw the ball often. Additionally, without Saquon Barkley in the fold, it seems highly likely that Jones will be forced to make more plays than usual with his arm as a result.

Deebo Samuel anytime TD scorer (+120)

With Brandon Aiyuk reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury, it could mean Samuel is incorporated more into the game plan than usual. Samuel has yet to log a receiving touchdown, but he did find the endzone for the first time this season with a rushing score in Week 2. He’s a proven swiss-army knife who can do damage as a receiver or a running back, so expect Kyle Shanahan to find a way to get him into the end zone Thursday night.

Christian McCaffrey over 29.5 receiving yards (-115)

McCaffrey has averaged just 18 receiving yards per game through two weeks, but the thinking here is that Aiyuk’s health will factor into McCaffrey playing a more prominent role as a receiver. He boasts an average of 38.5 receiving yards per game during his tenure with San Francisco, so he’s more than capable of making plays as a pass-catcher. It’s a matter of the situation calling for it, and if Aiyuk is limited or unable to suit up, expect McCaffrey to profile more as a receiver for this matchup.