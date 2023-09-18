Best player prop bets for Browns vs. Steelers in Monday Night Football in Week 2

The AFC North gets the spotlight for Monday Night Football with a Week 2 matchup between the Cleveland Browns (1-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET as the game will air on ABC.

The Browns steamrolled the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in Week 1, shutting down their offense and winning the battle of Ohio. Deshaun Watson finished with a rushing and passing TD, Nick Chubb also had 100+ yards on the ground.

The Steelers opened up the season with a 30-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. An all-around ugly performance on both sides of the ball for Mike Tomlin’s squad. To make matters worse they lost WR Diontae Johnson for some time.

The Browns are a -2 betting favorite on the spread and have -135 odds on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive into some player props for this contest.

Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers prop bets

Nick Chubb Over 82.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb had a great Week 1, rushing for 108 yards on 18 carries. He now faces a Steelers run defense that struggled to contain Christian McCaffrey, giving up 22 carries for 152 yards and a TD. Last September in Week 4, Chubb went off for 113 yards and a TD against Pittsburgh. Expect him to have a good day on the ground.

Elijah Moore Over 43.5 receiving yards (-110)

Moore has a new home in Cleveland and had a solid 4 catches for 43 yards in his Browns debut last week. With Amari Cooper being unable to go, he now becomes WR-1 for Watson and this offense. Moore had seven targets in Week 1 and the Steelers defense allowed 220 yards to San Francisco receivers last week. Expect Moore to get plenty of opportunities.

Kenny Pickett Under 204.5 passing yards (-115)

The one-two combo of Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith put a bunch of pressure on Joe Burrow in Week 1. He finished with only 84 yards passing. In last year’s matchup against the Browns Pickett finished with 195 passing yards. Expect the strong front of Cleveland to make it difficult on him. The loss of Johnson hurts as Pickett will have to lean on Allen Robinson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth to pick up the production.