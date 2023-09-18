Best player prop bets for Panthers vs. Saints in Monday Night Football in Week 2

We have two games on tap for Monday Night Football Week 2, and one of them is an NFC showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll run through our top player props for this matchup. All prop lines and odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football: Panthers vs. Saints prop bets

Saints RB Jamaal Williams — Anytime TD (+120)

Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season. However, that was with the Detroit Lions. Things are a little different now that he’s on the Saints, but Williams should still handle the majority of the rushing workload (including goal-line carries) with Alvin Kamara out. Williams didn’t score last week, but it’s encouraging that he saw 20 total touches. There’s a great chance he reaches paydirt against a Panthers defense that allowed three touchdowns to Atlanta Falcons running backs last week.

Panthers QB Bryce Young — Over 0.5 INT (-125)

I still believe Young has a bright future in the NFL; it’s just not a bright immediate future. The rookie threw two interceptions in his NFL debut last week, looking shaky overall. It could be more of the same against a tough New Orleans defense that intercepted Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans three times last Sunday. Let’s take this prop for the rookie to throw at least one interception on Monday.

Saints K Blake Grupe — Over 1.5 FG Made (-115)

Grupe, the rookie from Notre Dame, was 3-for-3 on field goals last week, which included one from 52 yards. While he won’t have the advantage of kicking in a dome this week, Grupe should still see enough opportunities to cash this prop. New Orleans’ kicker last year, Will Lutz, saw two or more field goal attempts in 11-of-17 games last season.