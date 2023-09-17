Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 2

Happy Week 2 everyone! The 2023 NFL season is now in full swing after an interesting opening slate last weekend and hopefully, your winnings were plentiful. As always, we’ll go over some of our favorite underdog picks courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 2: Underdog picks

Green Bay Packers (+102) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay absolutely blitzed Chicago 38-20 in its season opener last Friday. The Jordan Love era got off to a great start and he had a dynamic running back in Aaron Jones to lean on throughout the afternoon However, it was their defense that stole the show with them recording four sacks, a fumble, and an interception in the win.

With Jones, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson dealing with injuries this week, the Packers are understandable underdogs against an Atlanta team that also won its opener. However, I trust that their defense can force Desmond Ridder to make several mistakes, allowing Green Bay to grind out a victory here.

Baltimore Ravens (+140) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore comfortably defeated Houston 25-9 in its opener and the game could’ve been even more lopsided if not for a few turnovers. The Ravens managed to pull off this win despite the passing game being somewhat limited and starting running back JK Dobbins tearing his Achilles against the first half.

They will be facing a Cincinnati team that looked out of sorts in its Week 1 opener and there’s a chance for Lamar Jackson and company to break out to a 2-0 start.

Washington Commanders (+154) vs. Denver Broncos

Washington was able to rally in that aforementioned game against Arizona, pulling ahead with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Sam Howell provided the go-ahead touchdown run early in the fourth quarter before Joey Slye tacked onto the lead with a late field goal.

They are facing a Broncos team that fell flat and scored just three points in the second half of their loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The opportunity is right there for Washington to come away with the win and start 2-0 on the season.

Arizona Cardinals (+164) vs. New York Giants

Arizona fell to Washington in a 20-16 loss during its opener last Sunday but could’ve easily been on the winning side of things. The Joshua Dobbs-led offense was understandably pedestrian, but the defense nearly won this game for them. The unit ended the opener with six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned by Cameron Thomas for a touchdown.

The team’s ability to create havoc plays could come in handy against a New York offense that was absolutely besieged by the Cowboys on Sunday night. Don’t be surprised if the Cards can steal the win here and get their first victory on the board.