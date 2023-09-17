Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 2

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books. Our lottery ticket parlay last week was just one leg off of hitting due to Sam Howell not securing a second passing touchdown. While we mainly suggest certain single-leg picks or props, we understand that sometimes you want that big money play for little risk. Here is our favorite lottery ticket parlay, assuming you would only risk a few dollars on this longshot bet.

NFL Week 2: Lottery Ticket parlay

Dalvin Cook, over 1.5 receptions (-135)

Tyreek Hill, over 5.5 receptions (-135)

Anthony Richardson, over 8.5 rushing attempts (-135)

Cam Akers, under 31 rushing yards (-120)

Bijan Robinson, over 2.5 receptions (-166)

Baker Mayfield, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+145)

6 pick parlay: +3696. $5 would net $189.82

After starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with his season-ending injury in Week 1, Zach Wilson took over under center. He looked better but not great in relief, often looking for shorter check-down throws against a tough Buffalo Bills defense. Running back Dalvin Cook brought in all three of his targets for 26 yards. New York has another tough matchup, so I’m betting that Wilson looks Cook’s way in the passing game again.

Hill and the Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots for Sunday Night Football this week. He was targeted 15 times in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Hill brought in 11 of them for 215 yards. I don’t expect the Patriots to hang around in this game, but Hill should still come down with at least six receptions, given the variety of routes he can run.

Richardson will take the NFL stage for the second time in his career. He faced a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team in his debut and threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Richardson showed off his dual-threat ability with 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. He has an easier matchup on paper against the Houston Texans this week and is likely to find success rushing.

I’m usually one to shy away from taking the under, but Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers doesn’t have a good matchup this week. He will face a San Francisco 49ers defense that allowed just 41 total rushing yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Akers carried the ball 22 times but had only 29 yards and a touchdown to show for it against the Seattle Seahawks. Kyren Williams had a much better game, so I’m taking the under on Akers.

Robinson made his debut against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. He split backfield work with Tyler Allgeier but was the most targeted pass-catcher on the team. Robinson brought in all six targets for 27 yards and his first career touchdown. He has a tougher matchup against the Green Bay Packers defense and should still benefit from short passes from quarterback Desmond Ridder.

This is the pick I am most concerned about because I have been let down by Mayfield many times in the past, but I am ready to get hurt again! He finished last week 21-for-34 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Chicago Bears gave up 237 yards and three touchdowns to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his young receiving corps. Mayfield, alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, should be able to tally another game with at least two touchdown passes.