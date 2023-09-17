Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 2

NFL Week 2 sees the Washington Commanders (1-0) take on the Denver Broncos (0-1) this Sunday, September 17. Kickoff will be 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver as the game will air on CBS.

The Commanders defeated Arizona last week, 16-10, as Sam Howell improved to 2-0 as the starter. This week Ron Rivera’s defense welcomes back Chase Young. As for Denver, they lost to Las Vegas in a tight 17-16 outcome. Sean Payton’s squad gave up a fourth quarter TD after having a 16-10 lead.

The Broncos enter a -3.5 betting favorite and -185 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive into some player props for this contest.

Commanders vs. Broncos player prop bets

Sam Howell — Over 17.5 yards rushing (-120)

Howell only rushed for 11 yards last week against Arizona, but I expect him to get more run opportunities this week. Although it’s a small sample size, Howell has found the end zone with his legs in both of his starts. Last week Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo sealed a win with a late scramble against Denver.

Jahan Dotson — Over 43.5 receiving yards (-135)

Terry McLaurin will most likely get lined up with Pat Surtain II meaning Dotson could have a breakout day. Last week Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers had an impressive 9 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs against the rest of Denver’s secondary. Expect Dotson to have some success and eclipse the yard total above.

Javonte Williams — Over 48.5 rushing yards (-110)

Despite splitting carries with Samaje Perine, Williams had a solid 13 carries for 50 yards against Las Vegas. The Commanders gave up 62 yards to James Conner last week and I expect Denver to give Williams plenty of touches. Williams looked good a year after an ACL injury which bodes well for the Broncos offense.