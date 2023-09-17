Best player prop bets to consider for Jets vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 2

A battle of two stingy defenses highlights NFL Week 2 as the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) host the New York Jets (1-0) this Sunday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Texas and the game will air on CBS.

The Aaron Rodgers era got off to a tragic start, as New York pivoted back to Zach Wilson after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The Jets managed to triumph and pull out a 22-16 OT win over Buffalo despite Rodgers’ departure. As for Dallas, they completely dominated the Giants in a 40-0 blowout statement win at MetLife Stadium. Their defense looked unstoppable and everything clicked for Mike McCarthy’s squad.

The Cowboys enter a -9 betting favorite to win and -440 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at some potential player props that could payout for this inter-conference contest.

Jets vs. Cowboys player prop bets

Tony Pollard — Anytime TD scorer (-145)

After years of being behind Ezekiel Elliot on the depth chart, Pollard has arrived as the Cowboys’ true RB-1. Last week he wasted no time, getting 14 carries for 70 yards and 2 TDs. Behind a stout Dallas offensive line, expect Pollard to get back in the end zone this week.

Allen Lazard — Over 30.5 yards (-120)

This number seems low for Lazard, but considering how well the Cowboys’ secondary held up last week it makes sense. All eyes will be on Garrett Wilson vs. Trevon Diggs but Lazard lined up with Stephon Gilmore is also intriguing. Wilson will draw plenty of attention which will allow Lazard a couple of big play opportunities, as last week he had a team-high 46 yards receiving.

Ceedee Lamb — Over 60.5 yards (-115)

Grab your popcorn, we get to see Lamb matchup against one of the best young corners in Sauce Gardner. Last week Stefon Diggs got the better of Sauce going off for 10 catches, 102 yards, and a TD. While I expect Gardner to be a bit sharper on coverage, Lamb is also impossible to keep at bay. He is coming off a 4 catch, a 77-yard game that many could argue was a “down” game for Ceedee. Expect he and Dak Prescott to connect on a few plays down the field.