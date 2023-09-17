Best player prop bets to consider for Colts vs. Texans in NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will feature an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. It will be a battle of two top-five picks in C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, who each have a chance to notch the first win of their NFL career.

Here are some of the best player props to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans player prop bets

Anthony Richardson — Over 43.5 rushing yards (-115)

Richardson had 10 carries in Week 1 to finish with 40 yards on the ground. Much of that volume came in light of a backfield that was battered by injuries, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t put up those same numbers again in Week 2. Zack Moss will likely be back in the fold, but outside of him, they don’t have another proven player in the backfield. Enter Richardson, who should once again be active with his legs.

C.J. Stroud — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+170)

Stroud went without a touchdown in his NFL debut, so naturally, we’re predicting a big game from him in his second go-around. The Colts allowed an average of 1.5 touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks last season, and a young secondary should open up opportunities for Stroud, so long as he can find them. Stroud and the Texans were kept out of the red zone, but expect a bit more success when they return home in Week 2.

Nico Collins — Over 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

Collins led all Texans receivers with 11 targets in Week 1, and he finished with six receptions for 80 receiving yards on the day. That early production speaks to the rapport he’s building with Stroud, and it’s clear that Collins has the edge as a deep-threat target over the likes of 31-year-old Robert Woods. In 2022, the Colts allowed an average of 137.5 yards per game to receivers, so Collins has a prime opportunity to finish over his allotted total.