Best player prop bets to consider for 49ers vs. Rams in NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is here and Sunday’s slate will feature a classic NFC West rivalry as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET.

San Francisco obliterated Pittsburgh in a 30-7 blowout win last Sunday, re-establishing itself as a top contender in the NFC. Christian McCaffery ran for over 150 rushing yards and a touchdown while Brandon Aiyuk racked up 129 receiving yards and two scores in the win. Meanwhile, L.A. took down Seattle in a 30-13 victory in its season opener last Sunday. Kyren Williams had two rushing touchdowns while Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua combined for 238 receiving yards.

Below, I’ll go over a few of my favorite player props for this Week 2 showdown from DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams player prop bets

Matthew Stafford — over 1.5 touchdowns (+170)

We got glimpses of the old Stafford in the Rams’ season opener against the Seahawks last week. The veteran quarterback went 24-38 for 334 yards, but didn’t record a touchdown. He established a quick rapport with both Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua and even with the latter dealing with an oblique injury, I think both men can get themselves a receiving touchdown in this game. Take the over on Stafford TD’s.

Tyler Higbee — over 41.5 receiving yards (+100)

Higbee made the most of his three targets last week, picking up 49 yards in the win. If Stafford is going to sling it like he did last week, the veteran tight end should once again be near the top of his target list and that could make for him having another solid receiving day. Take the over on his receiving numbers.

Jake Moody — over 7.5 kicking points (+105)

Moody was perfect in his debut for the 49ers and could be a vital piece for this team moving forward. The rookie out of Michigan went 3-3 on both field goal and extra point attempts against the Steelers last weekend and has a chance to duplicate that if the San Fran offense can consistently move the ball down the field. Take the over on his kicking points.