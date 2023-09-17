Best player prop bets to consider for Chiefs vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season will see the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Chiefs are looking to rebound from their opening night loss, while the Jaguars will look to avenge their defeat in last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff game.

Here are the best player prop bets to consider, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Calvin Ridley — Over 67.5 receiving yards (-125)

Ridley saw a team-high 11 targets on 34 routes last week against the Indianapolis Colts, and there should be no reason for a dip in volume this weekend. With a potential high-scoring affair with Kansas City, the Jaguars WR1 should easily hit the over on receiving, so long as Trevor Lawrence gives him double-digit targets again. The Chiefs gave up an average of 149.9 yards per game to receivers, setting up Ridley for a strong performance.

Patrick Mahomes — Over 2.5 passing TDs (+130)

Mahomes had two passing touchdowns in Week 1 despite being let down on numerous occasions by his receivers. Expect a better showing from that group in Week 2, with an even greater upside if Travis Kelce indeed returns to the fold. If he gets into a back-and-forth match with Trevor Lawrence, it only furthers his shot of finishing with at least a trio of touchdowns.

Evan Engram — Over 40.5 receiving yards (-115)

Engram saw five targets in Week 1, yet still managed to finish with 49 receiving yards on the day. Ridley’s addition to the fold means he’ll likely command the most targets, but in a high-profile matchup against Kansas City’s offense, it should mean an extra volume of targets to pass around. It also helps to know that the Chiefs allowed an average of 46.6 yards per game to tight ends in 2022.