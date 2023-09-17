Best player prop bets to consider for Bears vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 2

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Bears are looking for their first win of the season, while the Buccaneers are hoping to move to 2-0 in the early season.

Here are some of the best player prop bets to consider, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Buccaneers player prop bets

Justin Fields — Anytime TD scorer (+150)

Should the Bears find themselves in the red zone, it’s no secret that Fields’ mobility makes him their number-one scoring option. Last year, he logged eight total rushing touchdowns with an average of 10.7 rushing attempts per game. While Fields is more than capable of tossing a touchdown, look for the Bucs’ pass rush to force him out of the pocket, opening the door to find the end zone with his legs.

Darnell Mooney — Over 33.5 receiving yards (-115)

Mooney tied Cole Kmet for the most targets (7) of all Bears receivers in Week 1. No other true receiver had more than two targets, while Mooney made use of the looks to finish with 53 receiving yards on the day. He’s clearly one of Fields’ early favorite pass-catchers, which means he should have an excellent chance of hitting the over on his receiving total.

Mike Evans — Over 51.5 receiving yards (odds)

The Bears defense struggled to contain a Green Bay Packers offense without top wideout Christian Watson last week. That bodes well for Mike Evans’ chances on Sunday, as he’s coming off a 66-yard receiving performance with a touchdown as well. With Chicago’s pass rush, and overall defense already suspect, there’s a shot that Evans could hit the over on receiving yards well into the first half.