Best player prop bets to consider for Chargers vs. Titans in NFL Week 2

Both of these teams are looking to shake off a Week 1 loss as the Tennessee Titans will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL season. This will be the home opener for the Titans with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17 from Nissan Stadium.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for the Chargers vs. Titans with lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Titans player prop bets

Justin Herbert — over 279.5 passing yards (-115)

The Titans allowed the most passing yards last season, and Herbert did his part to add to the total with 313 yards in a 17-14 win over Tennessee. That was despite a rather mild, low-scoring affair, so there could be some upside beyond that if Herbert can find his groove.

Cameron Dicker — over 1.5 field goals made (-110)

Dicker has been reliable since the beginning of last season, and the Chargers have needed him quite often. The Los Angeles kicker has gone over 1.5 field goals made in four straight games dating back to last season. The Titans allowed three field goals and a touchdown last week, and this game could fall into a similar theme.

Austin Ekeler — anytime touchdown scorer (-150)

Ekeler has scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games with nine total trips to the end-zone over that span. That includes crossing the goal line against the Titans in last year’s meeting, despite a low-scoring contest. Ekeler found paydirt in the opener against the Miami Dolphins, and he has a great chance to make it happen once again.