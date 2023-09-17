Best player prop bets to consider for Seahawks vs. Lions in NFL Week 2

The Detroit Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL season. These teams had very different experiences in Week 1, as the Lions pulled off a road upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in a home game where they were favored.

Seahawks vs. Lions player prop bets

DK Metcalf — over 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Seahawks offense didn’t do much last week, but Metcalf scored their only touchdown while catching three passes on five targets for 47 yards. There’s a good chance he’ll improve on that at Detroit this week, as the Lions gave up the second-most receiving yards to opposing WRs last season. Metcalf helped contribute to that with seven catches for 149 yards against Detroit in 2022.

David Montgomery — anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

Montgomery came through with 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown in his Detroit debut last week. It really seems like he’s the top candidate to take over the Jamal Williams’ role, which led the NFL with 17 touchdowns last year. That’s good news while facing a Seattle team that gave up three rushing scores to Rams’ running backs last week.

Riley Patterson — over 2.5 PAT made (-125)

We went 3-for-3 on our Lions player props last week, and one of those included Patterson making more than 2.5 extra points for +130 odds. The odds have been watered down this week, but the matchup is much better for the Lions to give Patterson three or more PAT opportunities at home.