Best player prop bets to consider for Ravens vs. Bengals in NFL Week 2

After a disappointing performance last Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back in their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff for this AFC North clash is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17 while airing on CBS.

In the sections below, we’ll run through our favorite Ravens vs. Bengals player props for this Week 2 matchup. All props and odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals player prop bets

Ja’Marr Chase — Over 80.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Bengals struggled mightily at the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Chase had a pedestrian 5 reception, 39 receiving yard line (on 9 targets) within that. It’s not far-fetched to believe that the Bengals bounce back in their home opener. Chase has a history of cooking the Ravens, going over 80.5 receiving yards in four of five meetings against Baltimore. That includes seven or more receptions in all five games and three touchdowns.

Gus Edwards — Anytime touchdown (+160)

J.K. Dobbins succumbed to a season-ending injury last week, so Edwards and fellow running back Justice Hill will pick up the slack. Edwards had nine carries last week compared to eight for Hill, but Hill came through with two touchdowns despite only piling up nine rushing yards. However, it would make sense to think that the 240-pound Edwards could see more goal-line action moving forward.

Lamar Jackson — Over 45.5 rushing yards (-120)

Jackson didn’t have to run much against the Houston Texans last week. Still, when he took off, he was efficient while totaling 38 rushing yards on six attempts. There’s a good chance Jackson will need to run more while having more opportunities to scramble in a tight road contest at Cincinnati. The Baltimore QB went over 45.5 rushing yards in 8-of-11 games last season before getting hurt, averaging 63.7 YPG along the way.