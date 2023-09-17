Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Bills in NFL Week 2

After a disappointing loss on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener for NFL Week 2. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET while airing on CBS.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite Raiders vs. Bills player props for this matchup with odds and lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Bills player prop bets

Josh Jacobs — under 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

Yes, Jacobs won the rushing title last year with 1,653 yards. However, the Bills were above average in rushing defense last season, and game flow could work against the Raiders RB. Jacobs could only manage 48 rushing yards on 19 carries at the Denver Broncos last week, and it could be tough sledding this time around as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo — under 231.5 passing yards (-115)

I’m expecting the Bills to dominate most of this game. Garoppolo isn’t a guy who piles up passing yards to begin with, and this is a difficult matchup against a hungry Buffalo team on the road. Graoppolo threw for 200 yards at Denver last Sunday, and he could be without his favorite receiver from that game as Jakobi Meyers is recovering from a concussion.

James Cook — over 50.5 rushing yards (-120)

Are you seeing a trend yet? Buffalo should control this game and have a healthy lead in the second half. That could feed into more opportunities for Cook to do his thing. The Bills’ No. 1 running back was solid last week with 46 rushing yards on 12 carries despite a tough matchup against the New York Jets. He didn’t get as many touches as he probably should’ve due to the Bills’ turnover issues in the second half. I’m expecting Cook to see at least 15 carries in this contest and surge past 50.5 yards against a Raiders team that ranked in the bottom ten for yards per carry allowed in 2022.