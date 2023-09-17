Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Panthers in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Monday Night Football features a double-header in Week 2, beginning with the New Orleans Saints facing the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN/ESPN2. The matchup will give a second look at both team’s new quarterbacks in Derek Carr of the Saints, and Bryce Young of the Panthers.

The Saints are three-point favorites against the Panthers in Week 2. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Panthers, Week 2: Pick against the spread

It was a close win in Carr’s debut with the Saints as they just edged the Tennesee Titans, 16-15 in Week 1. New Orleans’ offensive line allowed four sacks while Carr threw an early interception, but the veteran managed to will his team to victory when it mattered most. Carr threw for 305 yards and a touchdown, with his 41-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed in the closing minutes proving to be the game-sealer.

New Orleans’ defense did not allow a touchdown, intercepting Ryan Tannehill three times while bringing him down for three sacks.

The Panthers were easily handled 24-10 in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, but number-one overall pick Bryce Young logged his first career touchdown. The former Alabama quarterback went 20/38 for 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Young will look to be more crisp in his decision-making, while Carolina’s run defense will look to rebound after allowing 130 yards on the ground to Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Both of these teams are 0-1 against the spread, but I expect the Saints’ offense to fare much better against Carolina. New Orleans’ last three wins against the Panthers have come by an average of 14.0 points. Perhaps Carr was a bit rusty in the first real run-through of the offense. But in Week 2, look for them to be more poised on the way toward covering the spread.

The Pick: Saints -3 (-115)