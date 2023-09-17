Best player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Sunday Night Football in Week 2

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football game will feature the Miami Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. This primetime matchup comes with plenty of player prop bets. Here are our favorites for Sunday night, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Patriots prop bets

Tyreek Hill, over 5.5 receptions (-135)

Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were on the same page in their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He brought in 11 of his 15 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns. New England’s defense looked strong in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which could cause Miami to have to pass throughout the game. Hill should finish with at least six receptions, which again would be one more than half of what he brought in last week.

Ezekiel Elliott, over 1.5 receptions (-110)

Sticking with receptions, I’m looking at the running backs for the Patriots. Last week was the first game that they deployed Rhamondre Stevenson along with Elliott. Stevenson brought in all six of his targets, while Elliott came down with five of his seven. Sure, it was only for 14 yards, but let’s focus on the targets. New England will likely be passing throughout the game, giving more upside to Elliott. He only needs two receptions, and if quarterback Mac Jones deploys a similar offensive plan this week, he should get it.

Tua Tagovailoa, over 263.5 passing yards (-115)

The Patriots limited the Philadelphia Eagles’ running backs to 60 yards on the ground. If Miami struggles to establish a ground game between Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and De’Von Achane, they could return to a pass-heavy attack. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle healthy and ready to go, Tagovailoa should surpass this mark on Sunday night.