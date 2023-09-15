Pick against the spread for Browns vs. Steelers in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Monday Night Football features a double-header in Week 2, with the nightcap matchup featuring the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+. The Browns will look to move to 2-0 in the early season, while the Steelers are hoping to rebound from a blowout loss in Week 1.

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Steelers in Week 2. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Steelers, Week 2: Pick against the spread

Cleveland is coming off a convincing 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the latter of which entered the season as a popular Super Bowl contender. After being labeled “elves” earlier in the week, the Browns defense limited Cincinnati to just 142 total yards and a pedestrian 2.6 yards per play. Cleveland sacked Joe Burrow three times while picking him off once, as the Browns bottled up the high-octane passing attack of Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Steelers were pegged as a breakout team to watch for after a strong preseason. Those expectations may need to be tempered after a lopsided 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh either punted or turned the ball over in each of its first five possessions as they quickly trailed 20-0. Kenny Pickett went 31/46 for 232 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Cleveland is 1-0 against the spread heading into Monday night, while the Steelers are 0-1 in the same time span. The oddsmakers are expecting a tightly contested affair between these teams, and if their respective defenses are on display once again, it could prove to be true. The Browns have more proven talent on offense, and it’s easier to trust Deshaun Watson as opposed to Pickett against a fearsome front seven that includes Myles Garrett. Look for the Browns to move to 2-0 while covering the spread.

The Pick: Browns -2 (-110)