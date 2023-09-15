Pick against the spread for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL season features an AFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The series was split evenly between these two in 2022, with each team winning on their home turf.

The Dolphins are three-point favorites against the Patriots on Sunday night. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Patriots, Week 2: Pick against the spread

The Dolphins are coming off the heels of what may already be the game of the year. Miami edged the Los Angeles Chargers, 36-34, in which Miami totaled 536 yards of offense. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill recorded 215 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Miami averaged 8.2 yards per play, which leads the NFL through the first week of the regular season.

Despite being down to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-0 by the end of the first quarter, the Patriots nearly pulled off the improbable comeback in Week 1. New England scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and limited the Eagles to nine second-half points, eventually falling 25-20. Mac Jones proved efficient in his reunion with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Jones went 35/54 for 316 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

The average margin of victory between these two has been 6.3 points, over the last four contests. Miami is 1-0 against the spread to start the season, while the Patriots are 0-1. With a home-field advantage, expect Bill Belichick to have a more efficient game plan to scheme against Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, which means a tighter score as a result. Still, Miami should have enough talent to cover on the road against their AFC East rival.

The Pick: Dolphins -3 (-110)