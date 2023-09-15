Pick against the spread for Jets vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

While both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets are 1-0, they got there in completely different ways. For the Cowboys it was a 40-0 drubbing off the Giants; for the Jets, it was a 22-16 upset win over the Jets. Now they’ll face off in Week 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Jerry World, with the Cowboys opening as 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Cowboys, Week 2: Pick against the spread

The Cowboys blew the doors off their rival Giants in Week 1 with a 40-0 win where Dallas’ defense and special teams outscored New York 12-0. While Dak Prescott only threw for 143 yards, the Cowboys rushing attack recorded 122 yards rushing, which makes sense considering the weather at MetLife Stadium. The most impressive performance came from the Cowboys' defense which recorded seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

What a win for the Jets. After losing franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury after four plays, the Jets grinded out a win over the Bills behind quarterback Zach Wilson (14-for-21, 144 yards) and a strong defensive performance. Garrett Wilson caught an impressive touchdown pass, the defense recorded three interceptions of Josh Allen, and won the game on a walk-off punt return touchdown from Xavier Gipson.

But none of that matters, as the books still have the Jets as 9-point dogs, which is due in part to the drop-off between Rodgers and Wilson. Still, Prescott didn’t look great in Week 1, and should have a tough test against the Jets' legit defense. Even with Wilson, I like New York to keep this game close.

The Pick: Jets +9.5