Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Cardinals in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season features the New York Giants traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Giants will look to score their first points of the season after being shutout in a Week 1 loss. The Cardinals are looking for their first win as well, having suffered a narrow defeat last weekend.

The Giants are 4-point favorites versus the Cardinals. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cardinals, Week 2: Pick against the spread

Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, as the Giants were shutout 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Dallas returned a blocked punt for a score, as well as notched a pick-six, in what was a dominant performance from both their defense and special teams unit. The Giants’ shutout loss was the largest between the teams, while New York mustered just 171 total yards of offense and 2.6 yards per play.

The Cardinals are looking to rebound from a surprisingly close loss, 20-16, to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Arizona held a 13-10 lead at the half, but the Commanders defense took over in the final two quarters to seal the victory. Washington registered six total sacks for a loss of 64 yards, including a Montez Sweat strip-sack of Joshua Dobbs that helped set up a Sam Howell touchdown run.

New York is 0-1 against the spread to start the season, while Arizona is 1-0 themselves. Despite the porous performance from New York at home, it’s hard to imagine them putting together a similar display in Week 2. The Giants have the talent advantage at all levels of the roster and should be equipped to bounce back and cover the spread with a win on the road.

The Pick: Giants -4 (-110)