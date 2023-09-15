Pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) this Sunday, September 17 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The NFC West showdown starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Brock Purdy has yet to lose in the regular season as a starter for the 49ers (9-0) and leads a high-powered offense against a Rams team that upset the Seahawks in Week 1. San Francisco enters a -7.5 betting favorite and -340 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams, Week 2: Pick against the spread

Purdy was impressive, throwing for 220 yards and 2 TDs. Christian McCaffrey had a great day in the backfield, running for 153 yards and a TD. Brandon Ayiuk torched the Steelers' secondary going off with 8 catches, 129 yards, and a TD. Their defense kept Kenny Pickett in check, forcing him into 2 INTs and recording 5 sacks en route to a 30-7 win. Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrove ran rampant against the Steelers offensive live. A great all-around performance for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. San Francisco will have to play cleaner though, committing 11 penalties for 85 yards last week.

The Rams steamrolled Seattle 30-13 last week, giving the Seahawks their worst home loss since 2017. Stafford and Sean McVay cooked up an excellent game plan considering Cooper Kupp was unavailable. Two overlooked names on the depth chart had huge games in Tutu Atwell and Puca Nacua, each recording 119 yards receiving. Running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for 81 yards and three TDs. Defensively we all know the pressure Aaron Donald can put on opposing quarterbacks, he leads a young group of recently drafted players looking to make a statement.

Two of the brightest names in coaching meet once again as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay clash. These two are familiar with each other and this one is sure to be a classic chess match. 7.5 seems pretty high and McVay is a wizard but the lack of talent for his side will be evident, take the 49ers to cover.

The Pick: 49ers -7.5