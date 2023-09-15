Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Texans in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 2 features a battle of two promising rookie QBs when the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) take on the Houston Texans (0-1) this Sunday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. from NRG Stadium in Texas and the game will air on FOX.

What’s better than a clash of two top-four picks, as C.J. Stroud was selected No. 2 overall by Houston while Indianapolis took Anthony Richardson two picks later at No. 4 in April’s draft? Both young talents have been given the keys early and now have a chance to earn their first career win.

The Texans are -1.5 betting favorites heading into Sunday’s game, opening also as -122 on the money-line per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans, Week 2: Pick against the spread

Indianapolis put up a good fight against Jacksonville last week, losing 31-21. Richardson paced the offense before leaving the game late with a hamstring injury. The Florida product threw for 226 yards, ran for 40, and finished with 2 total TDs, one INT.

However, the absence of RB Jonathan Taylor was evident. The trio of Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, and Evan Hull combined for only 25 rushing yards. Veteran WR Michael Pittman led the team with eight catches and 97 yards with a TD. Their defense broke down late in the 4th quarter, allowing two rushing TDs that sealed a Jaguars win.

The Texans struggled to contain the red zone en route to a 25-9 loss to the Ravens last week. Stroud went 28-for-44, throwing for 242 yards but failed to come away with a TD. He was able to connect with Nico Collins who had a team-high 80 yards receiving along with six catches. While the defensive allowed three rushing yards on paper, no one on Baltimore went over 38 yards on the ground. Demeco Ryans’ defensive scheme also contained Lamar Jackson to just 169 passing yards, and no TDs and forced him into two turnovers.

Although the Colts managed to keep it close against Jacksonville, expect the Texans' defense to be prepared for another dual-threat a week after facing Lamar Jackson. Dameon Pierce is due for a better outing this week as well. While Richardson is an exciting all-around talent, lean towards Stroud and the Texans covering in this AFC South divisional showdown.

The Pick: Texans -1.5