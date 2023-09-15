Pick against the spread for Chiefs vs. Jaguars in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 2 action continues as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) host the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) this Sunday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Florida. The game will be available on CBS.

These two squared off in an epic divisional round playoff game last year, with Kansas City escaping 27-20 over Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars were very close to pulling off an upset over an injured Patrick Mahomes.

Let’s take a look at what this weekend’s matchup has to offer. The Chiefs enter as -3.5 betting favorites and -185 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 2: Pick against the spread

The Chiefs lost to a stingy Detroit Lions team, 21-20, on Thursday Night Football last week. Mahomes played up to par, throwing for 226 yards, 2 TDs, and an interception. Unfortunately, his receiving corps went MIA and had some game-changing drops. The running back duo of Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for just 45 yards rushing. Defensively second-year corner Trent McDuffie made a great play in the first half, but overall they could not contain the Lions.

Luckily for Kansas City, their roster welcomes back two key pieces in dynamic pass catcher Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive star Chris Jones. Kelce grabbed 14 catches for 90 yards and 2 TDs against the Jags in their last matchup. Jones of course spent the majority of the off-season working on a new contract. For Andy Reid, the gang is all back and the defending Super Bowl champion will now be at full strength.

Trevor Lawrence led the Jags to a 31-21 victory over the Colts in Week 1. Lawrence connected on 24 out of 32 passes, for 241 yards, 2 TDs and an interception. Calvin Ridley looked impressive in his team debut, as the veteran WR caught 8 passes for 101 yards and a TD. On the ground, Travis Etienne paced their backfield with 18 carries for 77 yards and a TD.

The defense managed to come up with timely stops but struggled somewhat to contain rookie QB Anthony Richardson in the first half. They’ll need to be a lot better this week against Mahomes and a Chiefs offense looking to rebound. In a rematch of last year’s divisional round playoffs, the Jaguars look to make an early statement against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Mahomes and Kansas City rarely lose two games in a row. With Kelce now back in the fold, expect their offense to thrive. Jones also makes a huge difference on the defensive side of the football. Jacksonville will need a near-perfect game, but it’s unlikely that will happen. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings with a win margin of 7, 10, and 14.

The Pick: Chiefs -3.5