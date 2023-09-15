Pick against the spread for Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and Tennesse Titans (0-1) pits two of the most disappointing teams from Week 1 against each other. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Chargers opened as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In Week 1, the Chargers’ offense looked unstoppable, while their defense was unable to get a stop. That formula was flipped for the Titans, who allowed only one touchdown but were unable to score a touchdown of their own.

Chargers vs. Titans, Week 2: Pick against the spread

Justin Herbert left some room for improvement in his first start after signing a five-year, $262.5 million contract, as he went a pedestrian 23-for-33 passing for 228 yards and one touchdown. Austin Ekeler picked up a lot of the slack on the ground (117 yards rushing), but is questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. The biggest problem for Los Angeles was their defense, as they allowed more than 400 yards to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- 200 of which were caught by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. While Los Angeles only allowed 70 runs on the ground, Miami could get whatever they wanted offensively against Los Angeles’ defense.

Tennesse quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a different kind of pressure on him compared to Herbert, as he’s playing with the pressure of having his starting spot on the line compared to needing to live up to the hype of a large contract. And, if Week 1 was any indication, that pressure seems to be getting to the 35-year-old, as only completed 47.1% of his passes (the lowest mark of his Titans tenure) and threw three interceptions for the third time since 2019. That, coupled with the Titans' interesting running back usage, as backup running back Tayjee Spears played more snaps (33) than stud Derrick Henry (28). While head coach Mike Vrabel said that it was an outlier performance, it’s still something to watch going forward.

No matter who wins this game, one of these coach/quarterback combinations is going to be fully on the hot seat after an 0-2 start to the season. I’m banking on that being the Tannehill/Vrabel combination, as I have more faith in the Chargers after what I saw in Week 1. While Los Angeles’ defense needs work, the Dolphins are a legit team, so it makes sense they’d have a tough go of it. The same can’t be said for the Titans, who struggled against an in-between Saints team.

The Pick: Chargers -3