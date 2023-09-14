Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

As we turn the page to Week 2 of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football on September 14. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be streamed on Prime Video.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Eagles as 7-point favorites, with an over/under set at 48.5 total points. Below, we’ll offer our top pick against the spread.

Vikings vs. Eagles, Week 2: Pick against the spread

In their Week 1 matchup, the Eagles may not have resembled the same team that dominated the NFC last year, but they managed a hard-fought 25-20 road win over the New England Patriots. Philadelphia took an early 16-0 lead in the first quarter but had to fend off a Patriots comeback in the final minutes. The Eagles’ offense, which was stellar last season, struggled in Week 1, producing just one offensive touchdown. The remaining points came from three field goals and a defensive score.

Last season, the Vikings excelled in close games, but 2023 has started differently for them, suffering a 20-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered 344 passing yards, and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson made nine catches for 150 yards. Despite these strong performances, three critical turnovers proved costly, contributing to the Vikings’ defeat.

On a short week, the Vikings have their work cut out for them. However, the spread seems inflated, likely influenced by Minnesota’s recent loss and the ongoing narrative of Cousins’ primetime struggles. Memories of last year’s 24-7 defeat in Philadelphia could also be a factor. Still, the Vikings are a solid team capable of keeping the score within a touchdown against the Eagles, even if it requires a late, backdoor touchdown to make that happen.

The Pick: Vikings +7