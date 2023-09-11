Best player prop bets for Bills vs. Jets in Monday Night Football in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us and the first iteration of Sunday Night Football will feature the Buffalo Bills going on the road to take on the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Another primetime game brings a new set of potential player prop bets. Here are our favorites for Monday night, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Jets prop bets

Aaron Rodgers over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

After an entire offseason of hype, Rodgers will finally make his highly anticipated debut with the Jets tonight. The four-time MVP will have plenty of weapons to work with, particularly second-year wideout Garrett Wilson. While it may take a few weeks for this offense to fully click, Rodgers should be able to easily clock two passing touchdowns here.

Josh Allen under 37.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Bills have had one of the more explosive offenses in the league for the past few seasons, but a glaring weakness has been a lack of a consistent run game. That has forced Allen to take on more of a role as a runner and there have been numerous weeks where he has led the team in rushing. James Cook will step into the role of lead running back this year and if he’s as good as advertised, his impact should help alleviate some of the burden on Allen’s shoulders (and legs). I’ll predict the under hitting on the star quarterback’s rushing totals for tonight.

Dalton Kincaid over 27.5 receiving yards (-110)

First-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will make his debut for the Bills this evening and there’s a chance he could make an immediate impact for the offense. The Utah product was heralded for his athleticism and route running in the build-up to the draft, perfectly fitting the mold of the TE/WR hybrids that are popping up around the league. I think Kincaid will see a handful of targets in his first game and will notch at least 30 receiving yards in prime time.