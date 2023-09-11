Best player prop bets to consider for Bills vs. Jets in NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football begins with a September 11th matchup in the AFC East between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET live from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey as the game is available on both ABC and ESPN.

Josh Allen leads the Bills into enemy territory as the new look Jets are eager to showcase what Aaron Rodgers can bring to the table. What better way to start Monday Night Football, let’s take a look at some player props for this matchup.

Bills vs. Jets player prop bets

Josh Allen — Over 36.5 rushing yards (-110)

Allen is one of the better dual threats in the league and can run effectively. Last season he did a good job of rushing the ball against New York in both matchups. In Week 9 he recorded 9 carries for 86 yards and 2 TDs against the Jets. He followed that up with 10 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD in Week 14. The Jets secondary is stacked with talent, expect Allen to make some plays with his legs.

Garrett Wilson — Over 66.5 receiving yards (-115)

Wilson is coming off an impressive rookie campaign and put up good numbers in both games against Buffalo last season. In Week 9, he recorded 8 catches for 92 yards and in Week 14 he grabbed 6 catches for 78 yards against this Bills team. Keep in mind his QBs for those games were Zach Wilson and Mike White. If Hard Knocks is any indication, it’s clear who Rodgers favors as his WR-1, look for Wilson to have a productive game.

Dalton Kincaid — Over 27.5 receiving yards (-115)

Slight risk to trust a rookie but Kincaid is a first rounder out of Utah that Buffalo has high praise for. He showed some glimpses in the pre-season as the Bills look to incorporate him into a new two tight end offensive scheme. The Jets defensive against tight ends in 2022 was their soft spot, allowing 97 catches (third most in league) and the fourth most receiving yards at 1,063.