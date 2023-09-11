Pick against the spread for Bills vs. Jets in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

Monday Night Football begins with a September 11th matchup in the AFC East between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET live from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey as the game is available on both ABC and ESPN.

The Bills enter the matchup as -2.5 betting favorites on the spread and -135 on the money line, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. This is sure to be an intriguing game as Buffalo looks to contain a new look Jets offense led by two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Bills vs. Jets, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Bills once again finished first in the division with a 13-3 mark and defeated the Dolphins in the wild card round. Unfortunately, they could not escape their playoff woes and were sent home by the Bengals in the Divisional round. Despite a lot of off-season chatter of a potential break up between QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs, the tandem will run it back. Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox also return as James Cook gets RB-1 duty following the departure of Devin Singletary. Ex-Patriot Damien Harris and journeyman Latavius Murray join him in the backfield. The Bills only scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season, a number pretty low for such a dynamic offense.

On defense Micah Hyde, Jordan Hoyer, and Tre’Davious White lead a secondary that accounted for 15 INTs last season, tied for 4th best in the league. They acquired veteran Leonard Floyd to bolster a pass rush that’ll be missing All-Pro LB Von Miller who has been listed on the PUP list to start the year.

It’s safe to say the Jets are a brand new offense. After the Zach Wilson project failed, coach Robert Saleh and the squad brought in Rodgers to get things in order. With him came Nathaniel Hackett, wideouts Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Mecole Hardman. Garrett Wilson is poised for a breakthrough season with Rodgers now calling the shots. New York also added Dalvin Cook who will likely split time with Breece Hall, who is coming off an electric season that was cut short by an ACL injury.

Sauce Gardner played his way into the top-five CB conversation, having a memorable rookie campaign. D.J. Reed is an underrated DB who plays well along side Gardner, Michael Carter and Jordan Whitehead round out a secondary that was tough for opposing QBs last season. C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams each had break out seasons for New York. Williams now has needed help from two former Seahawks Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson on the defensive line.

The AFC East race starts on Monday night as both squads are looking to make a statement early. Each team won in their head-to-head meetings last year and this one is sure to be close give the small spread. The Jets finally have their QB and expect New York’s defense to display some fireworks. Jets +2.5 is the play.

The Pick: Jets 2.5