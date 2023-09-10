Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. The week began with an upset win as the Detroit Lions emerged as the winners over the Kansas City Chiefs. With underdogs already being 1-0 on the week, let’s look at other teams heading into Sunday as the underdog and have a chance to come out on top, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 1: Underdog picks

Carolina Panthers (+160)

The Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. There is hype around the Falcons with running back Bijan Robinson, but it remains to be seen how their defense will hold up, along with quarterback Desmond Ridder being under center. Carolina will debut Bryce Young in his first career game. He, Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and Hayden Hurst will look to establish offensive momentum to go along with a well-rounded defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+105)

The Steelers are narrow underdogs at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The latter projects a better season overall, but the Pittsburgh starters looked good in the preseason. Quarterback Kenny Pickett looked more comfortable under center, and Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth present dependable options. If Brock Purdy doesn’t look as good as he did last season, the Steelers’ defense should be able to contain the 49ers’ offense and secure a season-opening victory.

Miami Dolphins (+136)

The Dolphins are on the road for this game, which likely is playing a part in their being underdogs. Miami could have upset in mind if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks like he did before the concussions last season. The Dolphins will be missing cornerback Jalen Ramsey as he is on IR, but you shouldn’t automatically count out their defense. Miami will have a fully healthy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins could pick up an upset victory.

New York Giants (+140)

The Dallas Cowboys always seem to have the Giants’ number, but the tides could be turning after this offseason. Dallas no longer has Ezekiel Elliott, and their biggest offseason acquisition on offense was veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. New York brought back running back Saquon Barkley, extended Daniel Jones to a big contract and traded for tight end Darren Waller. They already played the Cowboys close, but the addition of Waller could be what they needed to have the advantage. At home, New York could pull off the upset on Sunday night.