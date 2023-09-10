Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 1

The NFL being back brings structure to Sundays and presents a great opportunity to place some bets. Most of the time, we suggest certain picks against the spread or moneyline winners. While those are more typical and straightforward bets, sometimes you want to risk a bit of money on a wild parlay to hit big. Here is our favorite lottery ticket parlay for Sunday’s action, assuming that you would only risk a few dollars on this longshot bet.

NFL Week 1: Lottery Ticket parlay

CeeDee Lamb, over 70.5 receiving yards (-120)

Dameon Pierce, over 13.5 carries (-135)

George Pickens, over 3.5 receptions (+114)

Sam Howell, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+135)

Miles Sanders, over 1.5 receptions (-150)

5 pick parlay: +2574. $5 would net $128.74

Lamb will face the New York Giants for Week 1’s Sunday Night Football, so you may have to wait around throughout the night to see if it hits. Lamb finished with at least 87 receiving yards in both matchups last season against the Giants.

The Houston Texans are expected to be a run-first team, especially with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The game script will likely favor the pass later in the game, but Pierce should receive plenty of action early as the Texans look to establish the run.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Kenny Pickett looked sharp in the preseason, and his developed rapport with second-year wideout George Pickens was evident. Expectations are high for Pickens this season, and he should get off to a good start with at least four receptions on Sunday.

Howell is the QB1 for the Washington Commanders and will face a rebuilding Arizona Cardinals team to begin the season. Howell impressed in the preseason and has a great opportunity to settle in against a Cardinals defense that projects to be very friendly to opposing offenses. Washington could look to run the ball with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., but I think Howell leans on Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin and finds the end zone through the air at least twice on Sunday.

Rounding out the parlay is Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders. The logic is simple: Carolina will have rookie QB Bryce Young making his debut. The offensive line was not his friend in the preseason. This could mean that Sanders is called on to block in the backfield, but I think the more likely outcome is that he receives check down passes like the team used to do with Christian McCaffrey. Sanders should haul in at least two passes, helping this parlay hit.