Best player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Giants in Sunday Night Football in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us. The first iteration of Sunday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys going on the road to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Another primetime game brings a new set of potential player prop bets. Here are our favorites for Sunday night, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Giants prop bets

Saquon Barkley, over 3.,5 receptions (-120)

Barkley agreed to terms on a restructured one-year deal with the Giants in the offseason. When healthy, he remains one of the more dynamic players in the league, showing off his effectiveness on the ground and through the air. Barkley had 57 receptions last year, including four in both games against Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb, over 70.5 receiving yards (-120)

Lamb is heading into his fourth career season with Dallas and remains their top receiving threat. He projects to be targeted early and often by quarterback Dak Prescott. Last year, in two matchups against the Giants, Lamb finished with at least 87 receiving yards on six receptions. Even though it is the first game of a new season, Lamb should finish with at least 71 yards on Sunday night.

Tony Pollard, over 15.5 rushing attempts (-120)

Dallas is entering the Pollard era with its backfield. Ezekiel Elliott was released in the offseason and is now with the New England Patriots. Pollard figures to be the lead back and doesn’t project to have as much competition as he gave Elliott. Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn could be used to give Pollard a breather, but he should be the featured back. As such, Pollard should log at least 16 carries on Sunday night.