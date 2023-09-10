Best player prop bets to consider for Eagles vs. Patriots in NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sep. 10. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, and the game will air on CBS.

After narrowly falling to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will kickstart their comeback campaign against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Philadelphia returns their core for the most part but will feature a new backfield tandem in D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. New England will debut a new-look offense with coordinator Bill O’Brien, who worked with quarterback Mac Jones back at Alabama.

Eagles vs. Patriots player prop bets

Dallas Goedert — Anytime TD scorer (+265)

Despite the Patriots boasting an all-around efficient defense, they didn’t fare particularly well against tight ends. New England allowed 11 touchdowns to tight ends last season, behind only Arizona (12) for the most in the NFL. Taking him to score the first touchdown of the game is tempting given the price, but we’ll settle for him finding the end zone in itself.

Jalen Hurts — Under 240.5 passing yards (-115)

Belichick’s defenses always scheme against the competition well, and they should work to limit the Eagles’ pass-catchers in Week 1. New England ranked 15th against the pass last season, allowing an average of just 216.5 YPG through the air. Sunday’s matchup could be the perfect setting for Hurts to use his legs a bit more, which should come at the expense of this passing yards for the day.

Rhamondre Stevenson — Over 17.5 receiving yards (-120)

Stevenson bumped up his receiving totals to 24.8 YPG last season, and interestingly enough the addition of Ezekiel Elliott could aid him in those efforts. Elliott should command more touches on the ground, which opens up more opportunities for Stevenson to flex his dual-threat skillset in the receiving game. He should also serve as a nice safety net for Jones given the uncertain state of the wide receiver unit in New England.