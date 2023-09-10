Best player prop bets to consider for Dolphins vs. Chargers in NFL Week 1

The Miami Dolphins travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 10 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and the game will air on CBS.

Like the past three seasons, Sunday’s matchup will once again feature a head-to-head between two top-five quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. Justin Herbert and the Chargers will debut their new-look offense under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Oppositely, Tua Tagovailoa returns to helm a Dolphins’ offense that ranked 11th in scoring last season.

Dolphins vs. Chargers player prop bets

Tua Tagovailoa — Under 256.5 passing yards (-115)

Tagovailoa finished with one of his statistically worst games when he last played at SoFi in December 2022. He finished 10/28 for 145 yards with one touchdown, and that was against a banged-up Chargers defense. Now entering Week 1, Los Angeles is as healthy as they’ll be and should be motivated to build off of their seventh-ranked pass defense from a season ago (204.4 YPG allowed). Take the under as Mike McDaniel could opt to go run-heavy against the Achilles heel of the Chargers' defense.

Justin Herbert — Over 290.5 passing yards (-115)

In two of his last three seasons as the OC of the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore led the team to a top-five finish in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Now that he has a pure arm talent in Justin Herbert, the Chargers franchise quarterback should take a statistical jump when it comes to throwing the ball this season. Miami’s secondary also ranked 28th in passing yards allowed last season, and will notably be without the newly acquired Jalen Ramsey.

Austin Ekeler — Over 32.5 receiving yards (-120)

Despite having Ekeler in the backfield, the Chargers finished 30th in rushing yards per game in 2022. However, that stat highlights how Ekeler continues to maximize his prowess as a pass-catcher, and that should continue on Sunday against a Dolphins pass defense that has much room for improvement. Ekeler has also averaged 40-plus receiving yards per game over each of the last three seasons.