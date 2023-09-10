Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 1

An AFC West rivalry will help kick off the 2023 NFL season as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sep. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on CBS.

The Raiders enter a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the Raiders’ new starting quarterback. He’ll have no shortage of weapons around him in wide receiver Davante Adams and reigning NFL rushing leader, Josh Jacobs. As for Denver, they’ll look to rid the memories of last season as new head coach Sean Payton works to steer Russell Wilson back to competency at the quarterback position.

Raiders vs. Broncos player prop bets

Josh Jacobs — Over 70.5 rushing yards (-115)

In two games against the Broncos last season, Jacobs totaled 52 carries for 253 yards and scored two touchdowns, with an average of 126.5 rushing yards per game. While there’s a chance that Las Vegas could ease him back into the rotation, it was clear in the preseason that the Raiders’ run game takes a significant step backward without Jacobs in two. Expect the reigning rushing leader to get ample opportunities in a big Week 1 divisional matchup.

Russell Wilson — Over 222.5 passing yards (-115)

Wilson had a passer rating of 111.0 with an average of 242 passing yards per game to go along with two touchdowns against the Raiders last season. Las Vegas was one of the few opponents where the Broncos' signal-caller actually played decently, and now with Sean Payton in two, there should be a strong belief in him having an efficient day at home in Denver’s season opener.

Davante Adams — Under 69.5 receiving yards (-115)

Adams has averaged 72.5 receiving yards per game throughout his career, but it’s not an overstatement to say he enters the 2023 season with his worst passer to date. That’s not to say Garoppolo is terrible, rather, he’s not known for the deep ball as the likes of Aaron Rodgers or even Derek Carr. Against a secondary that boasts the likes of Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons, it feels likely that Adams could have a quiet receiving day, by his standards.