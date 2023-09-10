Best player prop bets to consider for Packers vs. Bears in NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season features an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on FOX.

For the Packers, the Jordan Love era begins in earnest against a storied rival in the Bears, no less. Love had an encouraging performance throughout the preseason, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Meanwhile, the Bears opted to go all-in with Justin Fields in 2023, trading away the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to net wide receiver DJ Moore in return.

Packers vs. Bears player prop bets

Justin Fields — Over 55.5 rushing yards (-115)

Fields averaged 76.2 rushing yards per game last season, and despite the addition of DJ Moore, it's clear that Fields’ mobility remains his best trait. If anything, the addition of Moore alongside Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool should help stretch the defense and allow more open running lanes for the Bears’ quarterback.

Aaron Jones — Over 59.5 rushing yards (-115)

If Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are at all limited, or forced to miss Week 1 completely, then expect Matt Lafleur to lean heavily on the ground game to support Jordan Love. Jones averaged 65.9 yards per game on the ground in 2022, and though he’ll share the backfield with AJ Dillon he should have no shortage of carries as a means of helping Love adjust to the starting role.

Luke Musgrave — Anytime TD scorer (+330)

Musgrave remains a clear red-zone target for the Packers, and he’s coming off a strong training camp where must praise came his way. He’s already been pegged as the TE1 due to his freaky athleticism and quick-developing chemistry with Love. Musgrave’s stock should only skyrocket if Watson or Doubs are limited in any capacity moving forward.