Best player prop bets to consider for 49ers vs. Steelers in NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived and the first slate of games features a matchup between two storied franchises. The San Francisco 49ers will travel east to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sep. 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, and the game will air on FOX.

All eyes will be on how quarterback Brock Purdy fares in his sophomore season after a memorable run as San Francisco’s third-string starter in 2022. As for the Steelers, they’ll look to build off of their 9-8 season, with a high level of confidence coming from the organization in quarterback Kenny Pickett taking a leap forward in year two.

49ers vs. Steelers player prop bets

Christian McCaffrey — Over 59.5 rushing yards (-110)

Pittsburgh’s run defense was ranked top 10 in the NFL last season, however, they did allow 12 rushers to finish with more than 60 yards on the ground. McCaffrey averaged 67.8 yards per game on the ground in his 11 games with San Francisco, and he should be in for a solid volume of touches to keep the likes of TJ Watt at bay.

George Pickens — Under 41.5 receiving yards (+100)

San Francisco allowed the sixth-most receiving yards in the NFL last season, but the key thinking here is that their defensive line, which welcomes back Nick Bosa, will create consistent pressure on second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Cornerback Charvarius Ward has the size and speed to serve as a foil to Pickens, who may have a quiet day in what shapes up to be a defensive battle.

Brandon Aiyuk — Under 52.5 receiving yards (odds)

If this game does prove to be a slugfest and a defense-first matchup, the belief is that it could be a Deebo Samuel-type of game for San Francisco. New Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson still has plenty left in the tank and despite Aiyuk’s intriguing skillset, the former All-Pro cornerback should be up to the task in coverage. With Samuel and McCaffrey likely benefiting from touches on the ground, it could mean Aiyuk is the odd man out, as least for this week.