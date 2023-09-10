Best player prop bets to consider for Jaguars vs. Colts in NFL Week 1

For Week 1 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in what could be an intriguing AFC South matchup. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

In the following section, we’ll highlight three of our favorite player prop bets for this contest, using lines and odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Colts player prop bets

Michael Pittman Jr. — under 51.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pittman has plenty of talent to exceed this line, but I’m not sure he’ll see enough opportunities to make that happen. Indianapolis rookie QB Anthony Richardson had accuracy issues in college, and he has one of the lowest passing yardage props listed on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1. Pittman fell victim to subpar quarterback play last year, coming up short of 51.5 receiving yards in four of his last five games. That trend could continue, at least until Richardson figures things out.

Brandon McManus — over 1.5 field goals made (-125)

Riley Patterson, who is now with the Detroit Lions, was the kicker in Jacksonville last season. He saw plenty of opportunities in that role, going over 1.5 field goals made in seven of his last nine games with the Jaguars. Now, McManus — formerly of the Denver Broncos — will step into that spot, and it doesn’t hurt that he’ll be kicking in a dome on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence — under 253.5 passing yards (-115)

Lawrence went under 253.5 passing yards in four of his last five games to close out the previous campaign, including the playoffs. The only time he went over was when the Jaguars made that unbelievable comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. On top of that, Lawrence went under 253.5 passing yards in both games against the Colts last season, coming up with 165 yards in the first meeting and 235 next time around. This could be an all-around low-scoring affair with limited yardage from both sides.