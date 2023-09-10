Best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 1

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a compelling AFC North showdown. The game is slated to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10, and will be broadcast on CBS.

In the following section, we’ll highlight three of our favorite player prop bets for this matchup, using lines and odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Browns player prop bets

Evan McPherson — over 2.5 PAT made (+130)

This is an interesting prop when you consider that DraftKings has Cincinnati over 2.5 touchdowns listed at -180 odds. Sure, there’s a chance that McPherson could miss an extra point or the Bengals could opt for a two-point conversion. However, there’s also a chance that Cincy scores more than three times to give McPherson additional opportunities to hit this prop. Either way, this prop is directly tied to the scoring ability of Joe Burrow and one of the best offenses in the league, so I like getting the +130 odds to the over.

Ja’Marr Chase — over 6.5 receptions (-125)

We all know Chase has the skill to hit this prop, and his quarterback is pretty good too. Chase has gone over 6.5 receptions in eight straight regular season games and nine of his last 11 contests overall. That includes 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown the last time these two teams met.

Joe Burrow — under 267.5 passing yards (-115)

Betting against a talent like Burrow isn’t always fun, but I believe “the under” is the correct side of this prop. First off, the Cincinnati QB has gone under 267.5 passing yards in five of his last seven games, which includes three playoff contests last year. On top of that, Burrow failed to reach this mark in both games against Cleveland last year, tallying 232 and 239 passing yards respectively. Look for the Browns to run the ball, melt the clock, give Burrow limited opportunities, and defend him relatively well.