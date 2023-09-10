Best player prop bets to consider for Texans vs. Ravens in NFL Week 1

In the opening week of the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens will welcome the Houston Texans to M&T Bank Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, and will be broadcast on CBS.

In the following section, we’ll explore three player prop bets to consider for this Texans vs. Ravens matchup. All prop lines and odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Ravens player prop bets

J.K. Dobbins — over 58.5 rushing yards (-125)

Dobbins has gone over 58.5 rushing yards in each of his last five games, dating back to last season. In three of those games, he piled up more than 93 rushing yards. Now, he’s facing a Houston defense that was notably weak against the run last season, allowing the most rushing yards to opposing running backs. Additionally, the game flow is likely to favor Dobbins, as the Ravens are entering the matchup as 10-point favorites.

J.K. Dobbins — over 4.5 more rushing yards than Dameon Pierce (-120)

This prop bet complements my earlier recommendation of Dobbins topping 58.5 rushing yards. I’m bullish on Dobbins in this matchup, but less so about Pierce. Although Pierce had some strong performances for the Texans last season, he faces a tough challenge in this matchup. The game flow is likely to work against him, and the Ravens allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs last year. On top of that, the Texans brought in Devin Singletary to their backfield this season, who will also be competing for carries.

Justin Tucker — over 1.5 field goals made (-130)

Tucker is widely recognized as one of the best kickers in the league. He’s coming off yet another stellar season, successfully converting 37 out of 43 field goal attempts last year. Including the playoffs, he’s made at least two field goals in 12 of his last 15 games. Tucker is likely to have several field goal opportunities in this Week 1 matchup against the Texans. The Ravens are expected to move the ball and win the field position game, providing him with plenty of chances to add to his impressive record.