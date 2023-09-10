Best player prop bets to consider for Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 1

The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons will match up in Week 1 of the NFL season. The NFC South divisional rivals are each trying to shorten a potential rebuild with a productive season. Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, with the game airing on Fox. Here are our favorite player prop bets for the contest, with odds coming courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Falcons player prop bets

Miles Sanders — over 15.5 carries (-120)

The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year deal in free agency to accompany their overhauled offense. He dealt with an injury in the preseason but heads into the weekend without an injury designation. Wide receiver DJ Chark has already been ruled out, and Adam Thielen is questionable. With a rookie quarterback under center, Carolina should look to establish their ground game early. Even if Atlanta gets out to a lead, they will have to run Sanders throughout the game to stay competitive.

Kyle Pitts — over 3.5 receptions (+110)

Atlanta is expected to deploy a run-heavy offense with rookie Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Still, he isn’t likely to run the ball every play. The Falcons received a ton of flack for not utilizing their star tight end more in the offense, and the first week is a great time to change that. Carolina projects to have a decent offensive line and good secondary, meaning that Pitts should be able to take advantage of the middle of the field against the linebackers and come down with at least four receptions.

Bryce Young — Over 0.5 interceptions (-130)

To his credit, the rookie controlled the ball well during the preseason. Unfortunately, he took some big shots from poor offensive line play. Young is starting his first career game and could be down his two best wide receivers. With limited reliable receivers and a bad O-line, he may be forced to throw on the run or under pressure often. This increases the chances of an inaccurate pass or even a tipped ball that goes the defense’s way.