Pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFC East gets the primetime slot Sunday, September 10, as the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants renew their rivalry in Week 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC.

The Cowboys enter as -3.5 betting favorites and -175 on the moneyline, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 1: Pick against the spread

Dallas enters this season after a 12-5 campaign, losing to the 49ers yet again in the playoffs. This team returns plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball. Dak Prescott enters his 8th season as quarterback, joining him are playmakers Tony Pollard and Ceedee Lamb. Jerry Jones went out and acquired veteran receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans.

In addition, QB prospect Trey Lance was also added to the roster via trade. Defensively this Cowboys team features matchup nightmare Micah Parsons and pro-bowler Trevon Diggs in the secondary. Veteran Stephen Gilmore was also added to a stingy defense that lead the NFL in forced fumbles (22) and fumbles recovered for touchdowns (3) last year.

The Giants are coming off a 9-7-1 season, defeating the Vikings in the wild card round before losing to the Eagles in the following game. Their offense is lead by QB Daniel Jones who received a contract extension in the off-season and top notch RB Saquon Barkley. Returning are some of Jones top targets in Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Isaiah Hodgins. Free agent TE acquisition Darren Waller is among the new receiver options that include Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley, and rookie Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee.

Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the key cogs of Wink Martindale’s defensive unit. Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari provide ample support to a pass rush that can get to the quarterback. Their secondary was improved with draft picks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, they join veterans Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson.

Nothing says NFC East like a good old fashioned showdown between the Cowboys and Giants. A 3.5-point spread seems generous for Dallas as they have won the last four meetings, but both games last season were decided by one possession. The Giants can send a message to the division by keeping this one close, plus will Dak’s training camp INT issues carry over to MetLife? Take New York to cover.

The Pick: Giants +3.5