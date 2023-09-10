Pick against the spread for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

Two NFC West rivals meet in Week 1 as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle as the game will be available on FOX.

Last season the Seahawks swept a Rams team that struggled with multiple injuries to key players. Seattle opens as the betting favorite, -230 on the money line and are favored to win -5 on the spread, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

With a new season upon us, let’s take a quick look into what each team brings to the table this Sunday.

Rams vs. Seahawks, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Rams came back to earth last season, finishing 5-12 and third in the division. Starting QB Matthew Stafford only played nine games due to injury and elite target Cooper Kupp went down with a high ankle sprain week 10 that shelved him for the season. Unfortunately the injury bug seems to be following Kupp as he’s been listed out for this game with a hamstring issue. Defensively, all-pro Aaron Donald returns for his 10th campaign as top-tier corner while CB Jalen Ramsey was traded and LB Bobby Wagner departed in free agency. Los Angeles will need to tighten up their run defense, as through three pre-season contests, opposing teams managed 464 yards. The loss of Ramsey also hurts a secondary that allowed 23 passing TDs last season.

Seattle enjoyed a rejuvenated Geno Smith, who threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 11 INTs. The Seahawks quickly moved on from the Russell Wilson era, finishing 9-8, including a wild card playoff appearance. Returning is the one-two WR combo of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Joining this receiver corps is first-round draft pick and former Ohio State standout Jackson Smith-Njigba. Running back Kenneth Walker looks to capitalize off a strong rookie season. Defensively, Pete Carroll has quite the collection within the secondary that has drawn comparison to the legion of boom. Top five pick Devon Witherspoon joins Tariq Woolen, Quandre Diggs, and Coby Bryant. Julian Love adds depth and of course Jamal Adams is set to return at some point this season. Good luck to opposing pass-catchers as this group could be one of the best in the league.

The 12th-man will be in full effect this weekend and expect a ruckus crowd to lead the Seahawks to victory. With no Kupp and an unproven secondary, Los Angeles lacks the firepower needed in this matchup. Seahawks -5 is the way.

The Pick: Seahawks -5