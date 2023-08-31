Commanders predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Washington Commanders finished the 2022 season with an 8-8-1 record and a fourth-place finish in the NFC East. Despite avoiding a season under .500, a stacked division in which three teams reached the playoffs forced Washington to settle for a last-place finish. A revolving door at quarterback ultimately handicapped the potential of a well-built roster. With a new face under center, the Commanders could be a surprise team on the rise if all the pieces fit together.

Commanders Super Bowl odds: +6500

Washington will need to hope that Sam Howell is their franchise quarterback for the future if they hope to contend for a Super Bowl title. The Commanders’ defense proved to be their strength last season, finishing seventh in points allowed (20.2 ppg allowed). Conversely, their offense suffered from a carousel at quarterback with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke proving incapable of the starting quarterback role.

Howell will need to carry over a strong preseason performance into the Commanders’ regular season campaign, which speaks to the organization’s confidence in the second-year signal caller. In two preseason outings, Howell completed 75.7 percent of his passes for 265 yards and a 132.5 passer rating. If he proves to be the real deal, it could unlock an offense that has a handful of playmakers in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Brian Robinson.

Commanders NFC East division title odds: +1300

The Commanders hold the largest odds to win the NFC East, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (-135), Dallas Cowboys (+195), and the New York Giants (+900). Washington has the division’s most questionable solution at quarterback given the fact that Howell is still unproven. However, their talent on defense is enough to go toe-to-toe with any of their rivals in the division. So long as Howell remains as poised as he was in the preseason, and stays healthy, the Commanders could be a potential dark-horse candidate.

Commanders win total odds: Over 6.5 (+100); Under 6.5 (-120)

Washington managed to finish with eight wins last season despite their quarterback carousel, and the public banking on a regular season finish with fewer than 6.5 wins may largely be leaning on the uncertainty at quarterback. If their defense can mimic the same level of play from 2022, Howell should be in good hands to lead the offense with no shortage of weapons. Take the over on wins in what could prove to be a highly competitive campaign in the NFC East.