Bengals predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Cincinnati Bengals have come a long way from the subpar team they used to be, now having made the postseason the last two seasons in a row. 2021 saw them make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years, ultimately losing to the Rams. Last season they made it to the AFC Championship, but lost to eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City.

Bengals Super Bowl odds: +1100

The Bengals will remain a Super Bowl contender this year especially with Joe Burrow returning under center. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league through the last few years, and Cincinnati is bringing back the majority of their offensive core we saw on the field last season.

They also have one of the best receiving units in the league, headlined by the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, who will again provide some lethal passing options and cause some problems for opponents all season long.

They brought in Irv Smith Jr. to replace Hayden Hurst at tight end after the latter signed a three-year deal with the Panthers earlier this year. Smith missed the entire 2021 season with a torn meniscus, then missed a big chunk of the 2022 season with a high-ankle sprain. If Smith can stay healthy this season, he could have the chance to prove himself as the go-to TE for Cincy.

Bengals AFC North division title odds: +140

The Bengals enter this season as the favorites to win the division, which would mark their third-straight division title. They’re followed by the Ravens at +235, the Browns at +380, and the Steelers bringing up the rear priced at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati should once again finish on top of the AFC North, especially since the bulk of their offense is coming back again for another run this season.

Bengals win total odds: Over 10.5 (-130); Under 10.5 (+110)

The Bengals finished 12-4 at the end of last season, marking their best finish since 2015 when they ended with an identical record. 2021 saw them at just 10-7, but they’ve been consistently improving each season with the players they have. Burrow is expected to be a top-5 quarterback and has seen an ADP of QB4 in the upcoming fantasy football season. With the lethal offensive pieces at their disposal, expect the Bengals to finish over their expected total.