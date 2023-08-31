49ers predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

After shuttling through three quarterbacks last season, the San Francisco 49ers are opening the 2023 season with a clearcut answer at quarterback in Brock Purdy, who went 6-0 in games he played three quarters in last season before sustaining a UCL injury in the NFC Championship.

Now, with Purdy entering the season healthy, the Niners are among the favorites to win a Super Bowl. That hype is reflected in their odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the 49ers are at -190 to win the NFC West, +380 to win the NFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

49ers Super Bowl odds: +1000

The 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, and for good reason. The Niners have made it to the NFC Championship game in each of the last four seasons, and came within a quarter of winning Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco would have given the Eagles a game last year in the NFC Championship prior to Purdy’s injury, and enter this season with an electric offense and defense that continues to be amongst the league’s best. The 49ers also have the second-best Super Bowl odds among NFC teams behind only the Eagles.

49ers NFC West division title odds: -190

The 49ers have the best odds to win the NFC West by a large margin, as the Seahawks are in second at +195. The Seahawks earned a postseason berth last year, but that was due in large part to quarterback Geno Smith over-performing. The Niners went 6-0 against the division last season, and, with the Cardinals and Rams dipping their toes into the rebuilding pool again, should have four relatively east division wins. This will likely come down to how the 49ers fare against the Seahawks.

49ers win total odds: Over 10.5 (-145); Under 10.5 (+125)

A year after tallying 13 wins, the 49ers win total is set at 10.5, which seems fair considering Purdy’s coming off an injury. Still, I like this over here, as Kyle Shanahan has really figured out how to get the most out of this offense, which serves as a great complement to their legit defense. The Seahawks are the only team in the division that took lengths towards getting better, but even then the upgrades were marginal. A lot can happen in an NFL season, but San Francisco should be able to cruise towards the over here.