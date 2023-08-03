Jets vs. Browns: NFL Hall of Fame game picks, best bets to open 2023 preseason

The NFL’s 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is slated to get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This year, it’s the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns that will go head-to-head as two of the most anticipated teams to watch this season. We may not see too many stars on each side tonight, but it could be a first real look at what’s to come from both sides, especially from their depth players.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the Jets and Browns in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game to open up the NFL season. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Browns: Hall of Fame Game odds

Spread: Jets, -1.5

Point total: 33.5

Moneyline: Jets -125, Browns +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets -1.5

It’s tough to really know how seriously either team is going to take this preseason contest, but we can already expect not to see many (if any) starters for either side since it serves as a meaningless exhibition. Results won’t really matter, but it’s a chance for players down the depth chart to fight for minutes and prove why they should be on the field.

Zach Wilson will be expected to see some minutes, but the third and fourth-string options will likely see a little more run at quarterback as Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler will be anxious to get on the field. The Browns are expected to do the same, with Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs off the table, it opens up plenty of opportunity for Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to spend time under center tonight.

Streveler helped the Jets fly in the 2022 preseason, going 3-0 both ATS and SU as he racked up five touchdowns and 277 yards. He’ll be expected to have a good showing in this preseason as well, and it starts tonight against the Browns.

Over/under: Under 33.5

Nobody really expects high scores in preseason games, especially the Hall of Fame Game which historically has seen less than 30 points scored aside from a few rare occasions. Under the total seems like the safe play here especially without most of the starters being present on the field for both sides.